

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $105 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $330 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 12.1% to $1.973 billion from $2.245 billion last year.



