

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $74 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.8% to $1.541 billion from $1.708 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $74 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.541 Bln vs. $1.708 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News