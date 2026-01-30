

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OSK.F) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY54.993 billion, or JPY53.33 per share. This compares with JPY46.967 billion, or JPY45.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to JPY139.626 billion from JPY121.591 billion last year.



Japan Exchange Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY54.993 Bln. vs. JPY46.967 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY53.33 vs. JPY45.14 last year. -Revenue: JPY139.626 Bln vs. JPY121.591 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 63.09 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 176.000 B



