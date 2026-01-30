

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY217.446 billion, or JPY117.28 per share. This compares with JPY208.603 billion, or JPY109.58 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to JPY1.533 trillion from JPY1.368 trillion last year.



Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY217.446 Bln. vs. JPY208.603 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY117.28 vs. JPY109.58 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.533 Tn vs. JPY1.368 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 155.59 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.100 T



