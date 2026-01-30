

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MISUMI Group Inc. (MSSMY) revealed a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY23.027 billion, or JPY84.31 per share. This compares with JPY28.213 billion, or JPY101.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to JPY320.661 billion from JPY301.585 billion last year.



MISUMI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.027 Bln. vs. JPY28.213 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY84.31 vs. JPY101.34 last year. -Revenue: JPY320.661 Bln vs. JPY301.585 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 125.11 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 440.000 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News