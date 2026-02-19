

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MISUMI Group Inc. (MSSMY), a manufacturer and distributor of industrial goods and machinery products, on Thursday said its board has approved the appointment of Arata Shimizu as Representative Director and President, effective April 1, 2026, as part of a transition to a new management structure aimed at supporting sustainable growth.



Shimizu will succeed Ryusei Ono, who will assume the role of Director and Chairman of the Board.



Kosuke Nishimoto will step down as Representative Director and Chairman and is scheduled to retire as Director at the conclusion of the 64th Annual General Meeting in June 2026.



Shimizu, who joined MISUMI in 2024, currently serves as Director, Senior Executive Corporate Officer, and holds 42,100 shares in the company.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News