The new Tesla Solar Panel and mounting system pairs with the company's inverter, Powerwall battery, EV charging and vehicles, creating an all-Tesla residential solar offering for the first time.From pv magazine USA In the residential solar sector, the industry has long sought the "holy grail" of vertical integration, creating a single point of contact for hardware, software, and energy management. While Tesla has been a dominant player in storage with the Powerwall, a market leader with its inverter, and in electric vehicles, the company has historically relied on third-party solar panels. With ...

