

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (HYUHF) released earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY73.800 billion, or JPY310.09 per share. This compares with JPY67.974 billion, or JPY283.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to JPY881.504 billion from JPY804.380 billion last year.



Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY73.800 Bln. vs. JPY67.974 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY310.09 vs. JPY283.64 last year. -Revenue: JPY881.504 Bln vs. JPY804.380 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 328.14 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.200 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News