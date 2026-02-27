Kawasaki, Osaka, Japan, Feb 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and H2O Retailing Corporation today announced the successful implementation of a wireless tablet POS system utilizing Fujitsu's POS solution across all 15 Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores. This initiative marks one of the largest deployments of a tablet POS system in a department store in Japan, with approximately 5,000 tablet units introduced in non-food sales areas and about 400 dedicated POS units in food sales areas.The system enables sales associates to provide seamless, one-stop[1] service from customer engagement to payment without leaving their sales floor. This allows sales associates to dedicate more time to customers, to enhance service quality and deliver a high-value shopping experience unique to department stores.Going forward, H2O plans to integrate other business applications into these tablet units at Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores including customer relationship management tools and customer service support tools to create a higher quality one-stop customer experience.Fujitsu, under its Uvance business model to address societal challenges, is committed to solving customer and societal issues through data and AI, focusing on both the purchasing experience and supply chains. By linking the experience cycle, which supports comfortable purchasing experiences for customers and improved operational efficiency for employees involved in purchasing, with the supply chain cycle, which aims to realize sustainable and resilient purchasing supply chains, Fujitsu will integrate complex customer touchpoints and achieve centralized information management across all channels. This will enhance customer and consumer experiences and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.Overview of the SystemThe system implemented in this initiative incorporates a POS solution from Unified Commerce, an offering within Fujitsu's Uvance business model that aims to centralize customer touchpoint information. By establishing this system as a common platform, the screen displays and operability of both stationary and mobile POS systems have been unified.This achieves the following three points, leading to improved operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience:Reduced burden of learning multiple operating methods and decreased training labor hours for sales associates due to a unified operating system.Establishment of a one-stop operation within the same sales area, from customer engagement to payment, through the introduction of wireless tablets. Provides customers with a smoother and more comfortable shopping experience.Utilization of SIM-equipped tablet units to increase flexibility by expanding POS systems outside stores for special events, external sales activities, and mobile sales, while maintaining the same service quality as in-store systems.The system is built in a cloud environment and adopts a pay-per-use licensing model based on the annual number of transactions. This allows for flexible adjustment of POS system resources according to sales floor fluctuations and demand, balancing appropriate cost management with stable operation. It ensures a stable payment environment even during peak seasons, offering customers a comfortable and smooth shopping experience.[1] Not including tax-free procedures.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuAbout H2O Retailing CorporationThe H2O Retailing Group engages in a variety of retail-related business, including department stores, supermarkets, shopping centers, specialty stores and convenience stores, primarily in the Kansai region of Japan.Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores operate a total of 15 department stores, including Hankyu Department Store and Hanshin Department Store. We strive to become the No.1 fun department store to make our customers lives also fun and enriched by energizing their future. In addition to the flagship Hankyu Umeda Main Store, we have a wide variety of stores, including the Hanshin Umeda Main Store, Kobe Hankyu, and Hakata Hankyu stores in the city center, as well as suburban stores that are close to the lives of the community.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.