

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SCSK Corporation (SCSKF) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY50.282 billion, or JPY160.80 per share. This compares with JPY29.798 billion, or JPY95.35 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 46.3% to JPY563.092 billion from JPY384.840 billion last year.



SCSK Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY50.282 Bln. vs. JPY29.798 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY160.80 vs. JPY95.35 last year. -Revenue: JPY563.092 Bln vs. JPY384.840 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News