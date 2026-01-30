Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: 880446 | ISIN: JP3400400002 | Ticker-Symbol: QSU
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:14
30,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
SCSK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCSK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,60031,00009:34
30,60031,00008:08
Firmen im Artikel
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.