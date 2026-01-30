

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (8316.T) released earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY1.394 trillion, or JPY362.12 per share. This compares with JPY1.135 trillion, or JPY289.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to JPY7.934 trillion from JPY7.652 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY1.394 Tn. vs. JPY1.135 Tn. last year. -EPS: JPY362.12 vs. JPY289.92 last year. -Revenue: JPY7.934 Tn vs. JPY7.652 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News