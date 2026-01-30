

BIEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss watchmaking and jewelry company Swatch Group AG (SWGNF) on Friday reported significantly weaker full-year results, as lower sales and higher operating expenses weighed on earnings.



Profit before tax declined to CHF 158 million from CHF 345 million a year earlier.



Operating profit fell to CHF 135 million, compared with CHF 304 million in the previous year.



Net income dropped sharply to CHF 3 million or CHF 0.05 per bearer share, from CHF 193 million or CHF 3.74 per bearer share in 2024.



Net sales decreased to CHF 6.280 billion, from CHF 6.735 billion a year earlier.



The company has proposed a dividend of CHF 0.90 per registered share and CHF 4.50 per bearer share.



