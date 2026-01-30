Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's January-December 2025 financial statements review to be published on Friday, 13 February 2026

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 JANUARY 2026 AT 10:00 AM (EET)



Kalmar's January-December 2025 financial statements review to be published on Friday, 13 February 2026



Kalmar Corporation will publish its January-December 2025 financial statements review on 13 February 2026 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EET. The report will be available at https://www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/ after publication.



A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President & CEO Sami Niiranen and CFO Sakari Ahdekivi. The presentation material will be available at https://www.kalmarglobal.com/investors by the latest 10:00 a.m. EET.

https://events.inderes.com/kalmar/q4-2025/dial-in

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link:. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.