Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2025: Stable results, high activity levels and a good end to a challenging year

"We ended the year with positive net lettings in the quarter amounting to SEK 15 million, with major lettings for both Offices and Industrial/Logistics. We delivered growth both in the quarter and for the full year in relation to operating surplus and income profit from property management, which achieved a growth figure of 11% in 2025. Without contributions from the owners, with increased dividends and a strengthened financial rating, we have created room for manoeuvre for future transactions and stepped up the pace. Going forward, the forecasts for the Gothenburg region look stronger, although we have learned not to take anything for granted. If the positive economic forecasts come true, it will be a bonus, but our business and customer focus will remain, regardless of the external environment," says Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO of Platzer.

Period January - December 2025

Rental income increased by 5% to SEK 1,747 million.

Operating surplus increased by 5% to SEK 1,380 million.

Income from property management increased by 11% to SEK 795 million, corresponding to SEK 6.64 per share.

Net lettings amounted to SEK -14 million.

Net investment amounted to SEK -448 million.

Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.20 per share, to be paid in two instalments of SEK 1.10 per share each.

Period October - December 2025

Rental income decreased by 1% to SEK 438 million.

The operating surplus increased by 1% to SEK 343 million.

Income from property management increased by 5% to SEK 198 million, corresponding to SEK 1.65 per share.

Net lettings amounted to SEK 15 million.

Net investment amounted to SEK 285 million.

Events during the quarter

Letting of office space totalling 6,700 sq. m. to a global technology company.

Letting and project start totalling 10,400 sq. m. in a new industrial project.

Occupancy of the industrial property Östergärde 31:1 on Hisingen.

Decision on repurchase of own Class B shares.

Events after the end of the reporting period

Letting of 3,300 sq. m. of office space in Gamlestaden.

