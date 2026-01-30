Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the fourth and final batch of assay results from its Main Zone grade control drill program, with eleven shallow holes targeting the marginal to core shears within the Main Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2 commented, "We took the proactive step to derisk the resource model by conducting close-spaced drilling that emulates grade control drilling in a producing mine, to ensure we have a thorough understanding of the distribution of the gold mineralized shears at the mine scale. We have conducted a reconciliation exercise to understand how the resource model will perform in a potential mining scenario, and the results are very encouraging. Grade control drilling has identified additional, previously unrecognized secondary shear zones that have been assigned as waste in the current resource model. From this, we expect the upcoming infill drill program, with a tighter drill spacing, to grow the resource and significantly enhance the project's overall economics and mine plan."

Highlights

Assay results from the final eleven holes in the Main Zone grade control drill program continue to strengthen confidence in the continuity of wide, near-surface, high-grade shear corridors defining the center of the Moss Main Zone. Select drill intercepts include:



73.8m of 1.30 g/t Au from 7.0m in MMD-25-235, including 32.0m of 1.29 g/t Au from 31.0m, and 10.8m of 2.50 g/t Au from 69.0m



61.25m of 1.53 g/t Au from 2.75m in MMD-25-253, including 6m of 3.60 g/t Au from 23m, and 8m of 4.90 g/t Au from 35m



60.0m of 0.94 g/t Au from 118.0m in MMD-25-254, including 12.4m of 2.13 g/t Au from 119.0



48.0m of 1.20 g/t Au from 118.0m in MMD-25-257, including 6.0m of 4.64 g/t Au from 154.0m



82.0m of 0.89 g/t Au from 22.0m in MMD-25-259, including 7.0m of 3.13 g/t Au from 48.0m



49.0m of 2.13 g/t Au from 43.0m in MMD-25-261, including 15.0m of 3.43 g/t Au from 49.0m, and 3.0m of 12.4 g/t Au from 71.0m





Reconciliation of all drill intercepts against those predicted by the current resource model shows 23% more and/or wider shears with an 8% drop in grade, which demonstrates the potential for positive implications for future resource models. Specifically, the reconciliation shows that there are additional low-grade secondary shears that have not been included in the resource model because of the wider spacing of the exploration drill holes.

Technical Overview

The results of the current grade control drill program are illustrated in the following figures and tables. Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release, relative to the Moss Main grade control drill program. Figure 2 provides a cross-section of drill holes MMD-25-232, MMD-25-253, MMD-25-260, and MMD-25-261 representing the third easternmost section of the pattern. The results are summarized in Tables 1-1, which include significant intercepts (Table 1), drill hole locations (Table 2) and the reconciliation between actual drill intercepts and those predicted by the current resource model (Table 3).

Figure 1: Illustrates the Moss Main grade control drill program. Drill holes being reported are highlighted in gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/282160_2b007503a4c02968_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Shows a type section with reported intersections relative to the current resource block model highlighted in gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/282160_2b007503a4c02968_003full.jpg

Gold X2 designed two grade control drilling programs that have been drilled on a 12.5-meter diamond-shaped pattern:

The Main Zone pattern covers a volume that is approximately 110 meters along strike, 70 meters across strike and 90-160 meters vertical depth. This program was completed with 61 drillholes (10,953m) and all assays have been received.

The QES Zone pattern covers a volume that is 100 meters along strike, 70 meters across strike and 100-170 meters vertical depth. The program was completed with 58 drillholes (11,004m) with assays pending.

Both programs aimed to investigate the short distance behaviour of gold mineralization, informing the determination of the optimal drill spacing required to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources in preparation for the upcoming Feasibility-level infill program. Additionally, the remaining half core will supply the required volume of sample for the upcoming Feasibility-level metallurgical studies. Finally, the tight spaced drilling provides mining-level precision that will derisk the Mineral Resource Estimate through a reconciliation analysis.

The results from the Main Zone pattern have supported the transition from modelling individual shear zones to shear corridors. Higher grade anastomosing shears can be traced within well-defined shear corridors that host a series of interweaving primary and secondary shears. Defining these mineralization-controlling features will allow for increased confidence in resource estimation, leading to an increased volume of Indicated blocks, and optimization of the infill drill program. The wider shear corridors will also improve mine design scenarios through optimizing the mining block size, fleet selection and mine dilution expectations.

The geological model created over the Main Zone grade control pattern confirms the preference for mineralization to occur within diorite-granodiorite intrusions. Shears are parallel to sub-parallel to intrusion contacts, but do not show any measurable difference in gold mineralization where they cross intrusion contacts. Shear intensity within intrusions correlates well with gold grades with higher intensity shearing returning higher gold grades. However, there is a significant decrease in gold mineralization where marginal shears cross into a wedge of dacitic volcanic wall rocks in the northern portion of the pattern. This is despite the dacite being locally intensely sheared.

Sericite, silica, albite and hematite alteration types have a modest positive correlation with gold mineralization, but this may be more a function of the diorite host rocks being preferentially altered by these assemblages. Chlorite and carbonate alteration occurs pervasively through the system showing no correlation with the gold mineralization. Epidote alteration, on the other hand, has a consistent negative correlation with gold mineralization within all phases of diorite. The development of an epidote alteration model will be considered for inclusion in future geological models.

Assay results for the entire 61-hole Main Zone grade control pattern have been compared against expected intercepts from the current resource model (Table 3). The total combined intercept lengths from grade control drilling are 23% larger than is expected from the resource model, while the average grade is 8% lower. This reflects additional lower-grade secondary shears that have not been well defined by drilling on the exploration spacing of 50 meters and therefore not modelled. This has the potential for an overall positive impact of reducing the volume of blocks modelled as waste, while adding potentially ore-grade blocks.

Figure 3: Hole MMD-25-261: Section of intermixed sheared sericite-chlorite-silica altered diorites and sheared sericite-silica-hematite altered granodiorites yielding high grade intercepts of 15.0m of 3.43 g/t Au from 49.0m and 3.0m of 12.4 g/t Au from 71.0m, both included in the wider interval of 49.0m of 2.13 g/t Au from 43.0m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/282160_2b007503a4c02968_004full.jpg

Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MMD-25-224 25.40 33.70 8.30 5.9 0.46 0.46 MMD-25-224 47.95 51.00 3.05 2.2 0.90 0.90 MMD-25-224 58.00 63.30 5.30 3.8 0.41 0.41 MMD-25-224 91.40 127.65 36.25 26.0 0.82 0.82 MMD-25-224 102.00 105.00 3.00 2.2 3.58 3.58 MMD-25-224 113.00 115.00 2.00 1.4 4.15 4.15 MMD-25-224 139.70 151.95 12.25 8.8 0.47 0.47 MMD-25-224 165.00 171.00 6.00 4.3 0.37 0.37 MMD-25-224 178.00 197.00 19.00 13.7 0.62 0.62 MMD-25-224 216.30 225.80 9.50 6.9 2.49 2.49 MMD-25-235 7.00 80.80 73.80 52.5 1.30 1.30 MMD-25-235 8.00 21.40 13.40 9.5 1.35 1.35 MMD-25-235 31.00 63.00 32.00 22.8 1.29 1.29 MMD-25-235 69.00 79.80 10.80 7.7 2.50 2.50 MMD-25-235 101.00 103.00 2.00 1.4 0.33 0.33 MMD-25-235 112.00 138.70 26.70 19.1 0.92 0.92 MMD-25-235 112.00 123.00 11.00 7.8 1.63 1.63 MMD-25-235 145.00 152.00 7.00 5.0 0.54 0.54 MMD-25-252 33.65 65 31.35 22.2 0.80 0.80 MMD-25-252 43.00 47.00 4.00 2.8 1.12 1.12 MMD-25-252 49.90 54.00 4.10 2.9 2.38 2.38 MMD-25-252 74.00 103.00 29.00 20.7 0.98 0.98 MMD-25-252 76.00 102.00 26.00 18.5 1.04 1.04 MMD-25-252 109.10 130.00 20.90 15.1 0.43 0.43 MMD-25-252 140.00 153.00 13.00 9.4 2.02 2.02 MMD-25-252 140.00 151.75 11.75 8.5 2.19 2.19 MMD-25-252 172.00 186.00 14.00 10.2 0.37 0.37 MMD-25-253 2.75 64.00 61.25 43.3 1.53 1.53 MMD-25-253 7.00 12.00 5.00 3.5 1.87 1.87 MMD-25-253 23.00 29.00 6.00 4.2 3.60 3.60 MMD-25-253 35.00 43.00 8.00 5.7 4.90 4.90 MMD-25-253 53.10 56.00 2.90 2.1 1.12 1.12 MMD-25-253 77.00 95.00 18.00 12.9 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-253 103.50 106.00 2.50 1.8 1.53 1.53 MMD-25-253 126.15 129.00 2.85 2.0 1.85 1.85 MMD-25-253 126.15 129.00 2.85 2.0 1.85 1.85 MMD-25-253 148.00 150.00 2.00 1.4 0.48 0.48 MMD-25-254 25.35 32.00 6.65 4.7 0.45 0.45 MMD-25-254 44.00 52.80 8.80 6.2 0.61 0.61 MMD-25-254 63.00 66.15 3.15 2.2 0.50 0.50 MMD-25-254 73.00 108.10 35.10 24.9 0.57 0.57 MMD-25-254 78.00 81.00 3.00 2.1 1.69 1.69 MMD-25-254 118.00 178.00 60.00 43.1 0.94 0.94 MMD-25-254 119.00 131.40 12.40 8.9 2.13 2.13 MMD-25-254 160.00 168.70 8.70 6.3 1.82 1.82 MMD-25-254 195.65 203.00 7.35 5.3 0.95 0.95 MMD-25-254 195.65 200.00 4.35 3.1 1.37 1.37 MMD-25-255 1.13 69.00 67.87 48.1 0.77 0.77 MMD-25-255 17.00 22.00 5.00 3.5 3.63 3.63 MMD-25-255 44.00 59.00 15.00 10.7 1.09 1.09 MMD-25-255 89.00 102.00 13.00 9.3 0.62 0.62 MMD-25-255 122.00 128.00 6.00 4.3 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-255 147.00 149.00 2.00 1.5 0.57 0.57 MMD-25-257 11.00 16.50 5.50 3.9 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-257 21.65 25.00 3.35 2.4 1.53 1.53 MMD-25-257 21.65 25.00 3.35 2.4 1.53 1.53 MMD-25-257 33.00 63.00 30.00 21.5 0.89 0.89 MMD-25-257 42.00 45.00 3.00 2.1 2.09 2.09 MMD-25-257 51.00 59.00 8.00 5.7 1.58 1.58 MMD-25-257 91.00 112.00 21.00 15.2 0.67 0.67 MMD-25-257 104.00 110.55 6.55 4.7 1.10 1.10 MMD-25-257 118.00 166.00 48.00 34.9 1.20 1.20 MMD-25-257 133.00 136.00 3.00 2.2 2.69 2.69 MMD-25-257 154.00 160.00 6.00 4.4 4.64 4.64 MMD-25-258 7.00 28.00 21.00 14.9 0.81 0.81 MMD-25-258 14.00 24.00 10.00 7.1 1.17 1.17 MMD-25-258 33.35 47.00 13.65 9.7 1.04 1.04 MMD-25-258 37.00 45.85 8.85 6.3 1.33 1.33 MMD-25-258 53.00 79.00 26.00 18.6 0.72 0.72 MMD-25-258 76.00 78.00 2.00 1.4 2.16 2.16 MMD-25-258 86.00 97.00 11.00 7.9 0.58 0.58 MMD-25-258 93.00 97.00 4.00 2.9 1.34 1.34 MMD-25-258 105.65 123.00 17.35 12.5 1.09 1.09 MMD-25-258 111.00 122.00 11.00 8.0 1.47 1.47 MMD-25-258 145.00 149.00 4.00 2.9 0.74 0.74 MMD-25-259 22.00 104.00 82.00 58.2 0.89 0.89 MMD-25-259 34.00 39.00 5.00 3.5 1.89 1.89 MMD-25-259 48.00 55.00 7.00 5.0 3.13 3.13 MMD-25-259 77.00 84.00 7.00 5.0 1.23 1.23 MMD-25-259 92.65 104.00 11.35 8.1 1.08 1.08 MMD-25-259 113.00 117.00 4.00 2.9 0.51 0.51 MMD-25-259 132.00 161.00 29.00 20.9 0.63 0.63 MMD-25-260 13.00 18.00 5.00 3.5 0.31 0.31 MMD-25-260 29.00 32.00 3.00 2.1 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-260 38.00 69.00 31.00 22.2 0.58 0.58 MMD-25-260 47.00 55.00 8.00 5.7 1.04 1.04 MMD-25-260 75.00 107.20 32.20 23.4 1.21 1.21 MMD-25-260 88.00 92.00 4.00 2.9 5.34 5.34 MMD-25-260 104.00 107.20 3.20 2.3 1.46 1.46 MMD-25-260 120.00 132.00 12.00 8.8 0.46 0.46 MMD-25-260 139.00 159.00 20.00 14.7 1.37 1.37 MMD-25-260 142.00 152.00 10.00 7.4 2.39 2.39 MMD-25-260 177.10 182.00 4.90 3.6 0.72 0.72 MMD-25-261 8.40 37.00 28.60 20.3 0.62 0.62 MMD-25-261 14.00 19.00 5.00 3.5 1.14 1.14 MMD-25-261 43.00 92.00 49.00 35.1 2.13 2.44 MMD-25-261 49.00 64.00 15.00 10.7 3.43 3.43 MMD-25-261 71.00 74.00 3.00 2.2 12.4 17.5 MMD-25-261 99.00 101.25 2.25 1.6 0.93 0.93 MMD-25-261 115.00 130.00 15.00 10.9 2.00 2.00 MMD-25-261 120.00 130.00 10.00 7.3 2.83 2.83 MMD-25-261 150.95 167.00 16.05 11.8 0.49 0.49 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MMD-25-224 668,829 5,379,201 437 149.7 -45.2 231.00 MMD-25-235 668,885 5,379,173 431 149.5 -45.2 162.00 MMD-25-252 668,858 5,379,185 432 150.7 -45.3 186.00 MMD-25-253 668,866 5,379,153 432 150.7 -45.2 150.00 MMD-25-254 668,852 5,379,195 432 151.4 -45.4 207.00 MMD-25-255 668,884 5,379,158 432 150.9 -45.2 150.00 MMD-25-257 668,812 5,379,136 430 151.1 -45.1 171.00 MMD-25-258 668,869 5,379,166 432 150.3 -44.9 162.00 MMD-25-259 668,823 5,379,140 430 150.6 -44.2 162.00 MMD-25-260 668,850 5,379,182 432 150.7 -45.5 195.00 MMD-25-261 668,858 5,379,167 431 150.0 -45.0 171.00

Table 3: Drill results versus expected results from the current resource model

HOLE ID MODEL LENGTH MODEL GRADE DRILL LENGTH DRILL GRADE MMD-25-199 57.10 2.12 91.35 1.10 MMD-25-200 60.95 0.97 75.15 0.77 MMD-25-201 67.10 1.33 91.60 1.56 MMD-25-202 23.00 0.62 25.00 0.56 MMD-25-203 72.00 1.69 98.05 1.66 MMD-25-204 68.85 1.22 99.75 1.00 MMD-25-205 86.70 1.40 87.35 1.16 MMD-25-206 73.35 1.09 92.30 0.98 MMD-25-207 72.30 1.34 96.45 1.31 MMD-25-208 77.55 1.03 98.55 0.98 MMD-25-209 77.70 1.09 103.30 1.14 MMD-25-210 70.10 0.96 87.15 0.69 MMD-25-211 65.00 1.29 88.65 1.24 MMD-25-212 76.45 1.03 107.70 0.81 MMD-25-213 64.30 1.08 84.35 0.98 MMD-25-214 78.50 1.18 111.10 0.97 MMD-25-215 63.25 0.91 72.10 1.60 MMD-25-216 88.60 0.66 90.55 0.74 MMD-25-217 76.25 1.42 86.45 1.16 MMD-25-218 69.10 1.02 132.95 0.72 MMD-25-219 73.75 1.90 99.25 1.16 MMD-25-220 69.10 0.98 115.15 0.78 MMD-25-221 90.65 0.85 87.50 1.15 MMD-25-222 73.55 0.82 91.40 0.71 MMD-25-223 74.65 1.37 80.50 1.50 MMD-25-224 81.45 0.75 99.65 0.82 MMD-25-225 84.55 1.47 89.70 1.32 MMD-25-226 76.35 0.85 120.30 0.75 MMD-25-227 86.05 1.41 104.05 1.52 MMD-25-228 90.45 0.98 98.80 1.07 MMD-25-229 90.65 1.18 124.20 1.31 MMD-25-230 91.15 1.06 94.75 0.97 MMD-25-231 84.25 1.18 86.65 0.88 MMD-25-232 104.40 1.02 96.90 1.14 MMD-25-233 83.10 1.30 84.45 1.13 MMD-25-234 73.65 1.15 117.95 0.88 MMD-25-235 91.80 0.98 109.50 1.14 MMD-25-236 94.15 0.98 122.30 0.70 MMD-25-237 95.05 0.89 81.75 0.93 MMD-25-238 76.20 1.02 108.30 0.84 MMD-25-239 90.20 1.12 86.05 1.25 MMD-25-240 80.00 0.77 121.80 0.81 MMD-25-241 84.30 1.00 106.15 0.89 MMD-25-242 84.10 0.87 112.95 0.77 MMD-25-243 66.80 1.13 61.00 1.21 MMD-25-245 73.70 1.96 87.30 1.92 MMD-25-246 96.05 0.93 129.40 1.15 MMD-25-247 83.20 1.25 87.60 1.26 MMD-25-248 92.80 0.96 100.10 0.95 MMD-25-249 88.55 0.83 112.15 1.12 MMD-25-250 93.35 1.03 102.95 1.06 MMD-25-251 85.65 1.93 113.45 0.95 MMD-25-252 101.05 1.13 108.25 0.87 MMD-25-253 79.65 1.72 86.60 1.29 MMD-25-254 89.30 1.19 121.05 0.77 MMD-25-255 77.87 1.02 88.87 0.72 MMD-25-257 72.20 0.66 107.85 0.98 MMD-25-258 90.70 1.09 93.00 0.84 MMD-25-259 95.80 0.64 115.00 0.81 MMD-25-260 87.10 0.87 108.10 0.89 MMD-25-261 81.45 1.25 110.90 1.46

The current Moss Gold Project Mineral Resource was announced on January 26, 2026. The details will be provided in a technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, to be filed before March 12, 2026 under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company also wishes to announce that, pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan, it granted a total of 2,925,000 stock options (the "Options") and 2,815,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to a director and consultants of the Company. The Options are each exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $1.19 for a period of five (5) years. Each RSU entitles the holder to be issued one Common Share of the Company upon vesting, the RSUs will vest one year from grant.

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The HQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $100 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project which will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website by March 12, 2026. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).

