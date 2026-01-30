North Media A/S: North Media appoints Christian Deichmann as Group CFO

Company announcement No 1-2026

30 January 2026

The Board of Directors of North Media announces that Christian Deichmann has been appointed Group CFO effective from 1 August 2026 at the latest. Christian Deichmann will also become a member of the Group Executive Board of North Media.

Christian Deichmann, who joins North Media from the role of CFO of Saint-Gobain Distribution Denmark A/S, brings a total of more than 25 years of financial experience from positions with various Danish and international private sector companies. He also has extensive management, corporate strategy, M&A and IT experience.

Ole Borch, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "The Board is very pleased to welcome Christian Deichmann to North Media. Christian has a strong professional background and experience from various sectors and industries combined with the expertise required to take part in and drive the continued development and growth of our companies and thus the value creation for the entire Group."

Until Christian Deichmann joins North Media, the duties and responsibilities of the CFO function will be distributed among the other members of the Group Executive Board as previously.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark's leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.