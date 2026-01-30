

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $143.5 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $189.2 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $205.7 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $1.644 billion from $1.582 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $143.5 Mln. vs. $189.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $1.644 Bln vs. $1.582 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News