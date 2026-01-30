

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said it expects full-year 2026 reported EPS to increase approximately 18% to 22%. Adjusted EPS expectation for 2026 is 5% to 8% growth. In 2026, the company expects volume driven organic sales growth of approximately 3% to 4%. The company expects reported sales to decline approximately 1.5% to 0.5%, due entirely to the businesses exited in 2025.



For the first quarer, the company expects organic sales growth of approximately 3%. Church & Dwight expects a reported sales decline of approximately 1%, due entirely to the businesses exited in 2025. The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.92 per share for the quarter, slightly ahead of last year.



The company announced it is implementing three incremental growth initiatives to deliver outsized growth over the next few years: expansion of the ARM & HAMMER brand; Growing the Oral care portfolio behind THERABREATH; and international expansion with an acquisition focus.



For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $143.5 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $189.2 million, or $0.76 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.86, up 11.7%. Revenue rose 3.9% to $1.64 billion from $1.58 billion last year. Organic sales growth was 0.7% for the quarter, lower than the company's outlook of approximately 1.5%. Organic growth was 1.8%, excluding the now exited VMS business.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Church & Dwight shares are up 3.6 percent to $95.28.



