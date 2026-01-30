BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- TechCreate Group Ltd. (TCGL) - up 99% at $205.71
- VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) - up 74% at $2.96
- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC) - up 55% at $4.66
- Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) - up 23% at $668.13
- Springview Holdings Ltd (SPHL) - up 19% at $4.76
- BUUU Group Limited (BUUU)- up 16% at $10.86
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) - up 11% at $111.64
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) - up 10% at $419.58
- Chanson International Holding (CHSN) - up 10% at $2.15
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC) - up 9% at $2.20
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) - down 43% at $5.70
- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - down 32% at $35.56
- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - down 21% at $117.50
- Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) - down 19% at $24.05
- Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - down 19% at $5.23
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) - down 18% at $3.43
- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX) - down 16% at $3.44
- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER) - down 15% at $3.03
- Namib Minerals (NAMM) - down 11% at $5.00
- ZeroStack Corp. (ZSTK) - down 6% at $11.00
