Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 15:35
20,670 Euro
-1,67 % -0,350
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
30.01.2026 14:36 Uhr
Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2025

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after the close of the Euronext market on March 5, 2026.


The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 6:15pm CET. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on investors.universalmusic.com and a link to the replay will be available after the call.

While listeners may use the webcast, a dial-in telephone number is required for investors and analysts to ask questions. Investors and analysts interested in asking questions can pre-register for a dial-in line at investors.universalmusic.com under the "Financial Reports" tab.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-ended-december-31-2025-302675064.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
