

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), an energy company, Friday said that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pouyanne along with energy company Galp's Chairman, Paula Amorim held a meeting with President of the Republic of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.



In this meeting, they asserted their confidence in Namibia as a future oil and gas producing country and reaffirmed their commitment to develop the country's energy resources responsibly and updated the president on the transaction and the operatorship transition.



This meeting follows the agreement under which TotalEnergies will become operator of Petroleum Exploration License or PEL 83, home to Mopane discoveries while Galp will enter PEL 56 and PEL 91, home to the Venus discovery.



In pre-market activity, TTE shares were trading at $72.59, down 0.03% on the New York Stock Exchange.



