New Technologies and Immersive Features, Like Fan View and Multiview, Invite Fans to Personalize, Explore and Engage with NBCU's Coverage of the Winter Games Like Never Before

RealTime4K Delivers the Fastest, Highest Quality 4K Olympics Programming, Only on Xfinity

Comcast's Xfinity today announced plans to bring customers its most dynamic Olympic Games viewing experience ever for NBCUniversal's coverage of an Olympic Winter Games. Anchored by Fan View, Multiview, and RealTime4K new technologies making their Olympic debuts Xfinity delivers customers the fastest, most immersive and personalized viewing experience available anywhere. Xfinity is the ultimate destination to watch every moment, medal, and memory of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

"The Olympic Games capture the attention of the nation like no other sporting event, making them a perfect stage to showcase what Xfinity does best when it comes to live sports," said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Connectivity Platforms, Comcast. "By uniting our most exciting features and advanced technologies on top of our superior network, we're creating the ultimate viewing experience that lets fans choose how they want to engage with all the excitement coming out of Milan Cortina."

Fan View Puts Viewers in Control

With thousands of hours of coverage across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and Peacock, Xfinity's Fan View is the easiest way to find and watch the action, no matter where it's airing. The on-screen companion brings the most advanced features together, allowing fans to personalize, navigate, and control how they watch without ever taking their eyes off the big screen. Fan View empowers customers to:

Select their favorite Olympic sports, automatically creating a customized viewing experience based on those selections.

Find live programming, highlights, the latest medal counts, scores, competition stats, and the daily schedule all in one place.

Launch flyover tours of the key sporting venues in and around Milan- including ski slopes, snowboarding halfpipes, and the bobsled track to immerse themselves in the beauty and spectacle of the host country.

Never Miss a Moment with Multiview

Fans can watch up to four channels of NBCUniversal's coverage at the same time with Xfinity Multiview no flipping required. Plus, with the new "Create Your Own Multiview," fans can customize their multiview experience by choosing the channels they want to watch whether that is all four channels airing Olympics coverage, two channels airing their favorite events, or a mix with other live sports.

Spoiler-Free Viewing with RealTime4K

Xfinity customers can enjoy USA Network's coverage of the Winter Olympics with its new RealTime4K technology. Delivered to the home over Xfinity's superior network just seconds behind the action in Milan Cortina, RealTime4K offers stunning contrast, brilliant colors and lifelike detail with Dolby Vision and an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos.

Xfinity is also launching a dedicated Peacock 4K channel on Super Bowl Sunday, so customers can lean back and enjoy NBCUniversal's coverage of two of the biggest sporting events of the year, the Milan Olympics and the Super Bowl LX, with RealTime4K technology, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Available within the channel guide on Xfinity X1 and the Xfinity Stream app, the channel will air live Olympics coverage in the morning before shifting to Super Bowl LX programming including the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows and then returning to Milan Cortina for special Primetime and late-night coverage on NBC and Peacock.

Catchup with AI-powered Highlights

Available on DVR recordings of NBC's daytime and primetime coverage, AI Highlights automatically tags key moments like competitions, interviews, studio analysis, and medal ceremonies so fans can quickly catch up on the biggest action of the day without sifting through the entire recording.

Highlights Zone offers a curated collection of short-form video playlists featuring top highlights, features, interviews, and trending clips from all 16 Olympic sports so customers can relive every top moment of the Games. Customers who personalize their viewing experience with their favorite sports will also find a special playlist curated just for them, focusing on the sports they care about most.

An Unmatched Olympic Experience, Powered by Xfinity

Whether you're watching from home or streaming on the go, Xfinity puts fans at the center of every medal-winning moment. Xfinity Internet delivers the smartest, fastest and most reliable WiFi, complete with multi-gig speeds and seamless, secure connectivity across devices. And with Xfinity Mobile, customers get that same dependable performance wherever they are, with the fastest mobile service in Xfinity areas* and access to millions of WiFi hotspots nationwide.

Xfinity's entertainment devices run on Comcast's Entertainment OS, a global platform that brings live TV, on-demand content and streaming apps together into one intuitive, personalized destination. Combined with Xfinity's powerful WiFi network, Entertainment OS delivers quicker load times, enhanced picture and sound, and immersive, customizable sports viewing experiences that elevate every moment.

