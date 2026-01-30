OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge AB Reports Positive Initial Stability Results for the BupiZenge Technology Batch, Advancing Toward Clinical Trials

OncoZenge AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for oral pain management, today announced that the one-month stability study results for its BupiZenge lozenge technology batch are within specifications. The batch was successfully manufactured at Meribel Pharma Solutions in Solna, Sweden, in December 2025 following a technology transfer conducted in collaboration with Molteni Farmaceutici.

This milestone confirms the manufacturing process for BupiZenge, OncoZenge's lead product candidate designed to provide targeted, long-lasting relief for patients suffering from oral mucositis and other severe oral pain conditions.

These positive initial stability data supports the ongoing development program and paves the way for further clinical advancement. Meribel Pharma Solutions is currently manufacturing the full GMP batch for BupiZenge, marking a key step for the upcoming Phase III trial targeting 1st patient in Q2 2026.

"We are thrilled with these expected but confirmatory results, which demonstrate a high quality and reliability of our production process," said Tuulikki Lindmark, Head of CMC at OncoZenge AB. "This achievement is a testament to the excellent teamwork and dedication from our partners at Meribel Pharma Solutions and Molteni Farmaceutici. Their expertise has been instrumental in driving this progress, and we look forward to continued collaboration as we move closer to bringing BupiZenge to patients in need."

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



Contacts

Stian Kildal CEO Mobile: +46 76 115 3797 E-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

About

Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser

OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.