OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge AB Appoints Dr. Marie-Louise Fjällskog as Chief Medical Officer

OncoZenge AB (publ) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for oral pain, today announced the appointment of Dr. Marie-Louise Fjällskog, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective February 1, 2026.

Dr. Fjällskog, a board-certified oncologist and Associate Professor of Oncology (Docent) at Uppsala University, brings extensive expertise in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and oncology drug development. She has held senior leadership roles in both academic and industry settings, with a proven track record in advancing oncology programs through clinical stages. Most recently, she has served as a senior clinical development consultant to OncoZenge, providing critical support to the Company's BupiZenge Phase III program for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer supportive care.

In her new role, Dr. Fjällskog will lead the Company's medical and clinical strategy and oversee the planned pivotal Phase III trial (BZ003), following the recent CTA submission.

"We are delighted to welcome Marie-Louise as our new Chief Medical Officer," said Stian Kildal, CEO of OncoZenge. "Her deep oncology expertise, hands-on experience with our Phase III program, and strategic insight make her ideally suited to guide the Company through this critical stage toward patient recruitment and regulatory approval."

Dr. Fjällskog succeeds Dr. Christoph Nowak, MD, PhD, who has served as CMO and contributed significantly to the Company's early stages of scoping the trial program. Dr Nowak remains a member of the Company's board of directors.

"I am honored to step into the CMO role at OncoZenge," said Dr. Marie-Louise Fjällskog. "BupiZenge has the potential to become a transformative treatment for patients with oral mucositis and other debilitating oral pain conditions. I look forward to working closely with the team to execute the Phase III program successfully and bring this innovative therapy to patients who need it most."

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



Contacts

Stian Kildal CEO Mobile: +46 76 115 3797 E-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

About

Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser

OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.