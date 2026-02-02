Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 08:22
0,468 Euro
-6,12 % -0,031
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 09:30 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge AB Appoints Dr. Marie-Louise Fjällskog as Chief Medical Officer

OncoZenge AB (publ) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for oral pain, today announced the appointment of Dr. Marie-Louise Fjällskog, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective February 1, 2026.

Dr. Fjällskog, a board-certified oncologist and Associate Professor of Oncology (Docent) at Uppsala University, brings extensive expertise in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and oncology drug development. She has held senior leadership roles in both academic and industry settings, with a proven track record in advancing oncology programs through clinical stages. Most recently, she has served as a senior clinical development consultant to OncoZenge, providing critical support to the Company's BupiZenge Phase III program for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer supportive care.

In her new role, Dr. Fjällskog will lead the Company's medical and clinical strategy and oversee the planned pivotal Phase III trial (BZ003), following the recent CTA submission.

"We are delighted to welcome Marie-Louise as our new Chief Medical Officer," said Stian Kildal, CEO of OncoZenge. "Her deep oncology expertise, hands-on experience with our Phase III program, and strategic insight make her ideally suited to guide the Company through this critical stage toward patient recruitment and regulatory approval."

Dr. Fjällskog succeeds Dr. Christoph Nowak, MD, PhD, who has served as CMO and contributed significantly to the Company's early stages of scoping the trial program. Dr Nowak remains a member of the Company's board of directors.

"I am honored to step into the CMO role at OncoZenge," said Dr. Marie-Louise Fjällskog. "BupiZenge has the potential to become a transformative treatment for patients with oral mucositis and other debilitating oral pain conditions. I look forward to working closely with the team to execute the Phase III program successfully and bring this innovative therapy to patients who need it most."

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.

Contacts
Stian Kildal CEO Mobile: +46 76 115 3797 E-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

About
Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser
OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.