12.02.2026 10:30 Uhr
OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge Receives Investment Capital From Yangtian Bio-Pharmaceutical

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company") today announces receipt of the third tranche of investment capital from Sichuan Yangtian Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Investor").

The investment made today by the investor amounts to SEK 9.1m.

On January 27, 2025, OncoZenge announced that the Company had entered into an investment agreement which provides the Investor with a maximum of 4 669 647 shares in the Company subject to an investment amounting to approximately SEK 30.2m. The purpose of the investment is to finance the Company's Phase III project for BupiZenge, targeting a European market approval.

The investment is to be executed by way of four directed new share issues equivalent to 10, 10, 30 and 50 percent of the total investment.

The two first investment tranches were received in July, 2025, and the third tranche in the amount of SEK 9.1m on February 12, 2026. This investment is consummated at the same price per share as in the two previous tranches, SEK 6,47 and will provide the investor with 1 400 894 new shares in the company.

The year-end report of the company will be published on February 26, 2026. The above investment will be reported as a pending new share issue as it was subscribed in December 2025.

Of note, the regulatory Outbound Direct Investment ("ODI") process and approvals has been completed for the entirety of the investment agreement and will not need to be performed to release Tranche 4, expected in the second quarter of 2026 upon Clinical Trial Application approval by the EMA.

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.

Contacts
Stian Kildal CEO Mobile: +46 76 115 3797 E-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se
Michael Owens CFO Mobile: +46 73 324 4988 E-mail: michael.owens@oncozenge.se

About
OncoZenge AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options are insufficient, such as oral mucositis from cancer therapy. Its lead candidate, BupiZenge, represents a novel formulation of bupivacaine in a lozenge form, aimed at providing rapid and sustained local pain relief without the risks associated with systemic opioids. OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ. For more information, please visit www.oncozenge.se.

OncoZenge AB
Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser
OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.