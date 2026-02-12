OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge Receives Investment Capital From Yangtian Bio-Pharmaceutical

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company") today announces receipt of the third tranche of investment capital from Sichuan Yangtian Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Investor").

The investment made today by the investor amounts to SEK 9.1m.



On January 27, 2025, OncoZenge announced that the Company had entered into an investment agreement which provides the Investor with a maximum of 4 669 647 shares in the Company subject to an investment amounting to approximately SEK 30.2m. The purpose of the investment is to finance the Company's Phase III project for BupiZenge, targeting a European market approval.



The investment is to be executed by way of four directed new share issues equivalent to 10, 10, 30 and 50 percent of the total investment.



The two first investment tranches were received in July, 2025, and the third tranche in the amount of SEK 9.1m on February 12, 2026. This investment is consummated at the same price per share as in the two previous tranches, SEK 6,47 and will provide the investor with 1 400 894 new shares in the company.



The year-end report of the company will be published on February 26, 2026. The above investment will be reported as a pending new share issue as it was subscribed in December 2025.



Of note, the regulatory Outbound Direct Investment ("ODI") process and approvals has been completed for the entirety of the investment agreement and will not need to be performed to release Tranche 4, expected in the second quarter of 2026 upon Clinical Trial Application approval by the EMA.

Contacts

Stian Kildal CEO Mobile: +46 76 115 3797 E-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

Michael Owens CFO Mobile: +46 73 324 4988 E-mail: michael.owens@oncozenge.se

