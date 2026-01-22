Yesterday, January 21, 2026, OncoZenge AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information about uncertainties regarding the payment of the subscription proceeds in a previously announced private placement of shares in the Company. The press release also included information regarding the Company's financial situation.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: OncoZenge AB Short name ONCOZ ISIN code: SE0015504097

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.