Critical Metals Corp. Appoints Key Project Delivery Team to Fast Track Tanbreez Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed to the Group a highly experienced Project Management Team to fast-track the development of its flagship Tanbreez Project.

The Company's CEO has appointed a world-class team of highly experienced and successful mining, processing, and logistics professionals who have delivered large-scale projects globally over several decades.

In the current environment, with extremely high demand for talent for developing rare earth assets to counter China's stranglehold, the best in the industry want to work on Tanbreez and see it developed to its potential as the premier mining asset of our time.

Critical Metals Corp., Chairman Tony Sage commented:

"These recent appointments, together with the existing Tanbreez team led by Greg Barnes, which has more than 60 years of combined operational experience in Greenland, position the Company to progress the Tanbreez Project in a disciplined and efficient manner."

Project Delivery Team

The newly appointed Project Delivery Team has, over recent months, been coordinating and interfacing with Danish engineering firm NIRAS, as well as key stakeholders and partners across Greenland, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Europe.

The Project Delivery Team has a demonstrated track record in the delivery of mining, processing and refining projects for Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators, with experience across project execution, logistics and operational readiness.

The Project Delivery Team is currently progressing final engineering and design activities for both short- and long-lead items. Subject to the receipt of relevant Greenland Government approvals, construction activities associated with the Tanbreez pilot plant facility are underway, with preparations ongoing for the engagement of Greenlandic construction contractors.

New Appointments Critical Metals Corp., Project Delivery Team





Mr. Mike Begley

Senior Project Manager

Mike brings over 40 years of experience across the full project lifecycle, spanning studies, design, and construction delivery in civil, infrastructure, and resources projects. He has held senior roles as company director, project and construction manager, and owner, consultant, and contractor representative. Mike has led brownfield and greenfield projects across diverse environments and delivery models and will oversee all project phases from initiation through to close out.

Mr Begley is a Civil Engineer and has worked for several Tier 1 resource companies in Australia. Mike has been leading the Project for the past 6 months as a consultant.





Mr. Tony Halliday

Group Process & Engineering Manager

Tony is a highly experienced Chemical and Process Engineer with over 35 years' experience working internationally on Tier 1 and Tier 2 coal, gas, PGM, REE, gold, and industrial minerals process plants and refineries. Recently, Tony had a leading role in the design, construction, and commissioning of the multibillion-dollar Tianqi Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Australia. Tony leads design and process plant input and output through to commissioning and handover.

Mr Halliday has been leading the Project for the past 12 months as a consultant.





Ms. Laura Brady

Project Office Manager

Laura brings over 21 years of experience, with a strong international background through senior leadership roles in Ireland and Australia. She has driven operational excellence across mining, construction, rail, engineering, and corporate roles. Her expertise in driving business performance and project governance comes from having spent significant time working in remote regions of Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Ms Brady has been with the Project for the past 6 months.





Mr. Mo Mansour

Project Delivery Manager

Australian Institute of Project Management (AIPM) | MSc Degree in Petroleum Engineering Oil & Gas |Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering).

Mo is a highly skilled project leader and engineer with strong analytical and systematic problem-solving capabilities. He has extensive experience leading multidisciplinary teams across the full lifecycle of EPCM projects, as well as feasibility and technical studies. Mo has delivered complex engineering solutions across the mineral resources, oil and gas, manufacturing, and power and energy sectors, with a strong focus on technical assurance, risk management, and project execution.





Emeritus Professor Tony Tang

Independent Metallurgical and Process Consultant

FAusIMM (CP) | MAICD

Tony is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM-CP) and a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD), with over 30 years of experience in the resources sector. An adjunct professor in critical minerals, he has led major minerals processing and battery materials projects, including the AUD 15 million Cathode Precursor Production Pilot Plant (C4P) program, and currently chairs the AusIMM Perth Branch, advocating for Western Australia's minerals sector.

Professor Tang's engagement commenced with EUR in October 2025, and his experience in the process design and chemical engineering for Rare Earth and Critical Metals with companies such as Lynas Rare Earths Limited and other Tier 1 and Tier 2 groups globally.





Dr. Mike Wort

Process Lead

MAIG FAusIMMCP (Met)

Mike brings over 50 years of global minerals processing expertise, strengthening the business with deep technical knowledge and practical leadership. His experience spans process design, plant operations, troubleshooting, R&D leadership, feasibility studies, and specialist consulting. With hands-on expertise across multiple commodities and projects delivered worldwide, Mike adds significant value through his proven ability to solve complex processing challenges and support successful project outcomes. Mike has worked globally with Tier 1 mining processing and refining companies.





Mr. Paul Rundel

Senior Metallurgist and Pilot Plant Manager

NHDip Extraction Metallurgy

Paul brings over 35 years of hands-on metallurgical and senior management experience across a wide range of mineral commodities. Paul's expertise spans the full project lifecycle from metallurgical test work and process design through construction, commissioning, and operational optimization. Paul has successfully led profitable operations in Africa, Europe, and Australia. Paul will be based in Greenland and will commission the pilot plant and major infrastructure commissioning.





Dr. Sara Kambarji

Process Technician

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering Graduate

Sara is a Chemical Engineering Graduate who brings a strong foundation in laboratory research, engineering documentation, and process modelling. She has recently completed her PHD studies, specialized training in process plant layout and piping design, enabling her to contribute effectively to process development, design coordination, and technical documentation within the company.





Mr. Col Llyod

Chief Technical Geologist

With over 27 years of experience in mining and exploration, Mr. Lloyd brings a unique and practical perspective to geological problem-solving. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Curtin University of Technology and is a JORC Competent Person. As the founder of Geobase Australia Pty Ltd, he has led geological projects across a diverse range of commodities, including Rare Earths, Gold, Silver, Copper, Zinc, Uranium, Nickel, Iron Ore, and Tungsten.

He has international experience across projects in: Australia, Ghana, Togo, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Mauritania, Armenia, Portugal, Indonesia, Morocco, the USA, Canada, Chile, Guyana, Brazil, Mongolia, and Greenland.

Mr. Lloyd's career began as a mine geologist, progressing into resource estimation and exploration geoscience. This broad foundation enables him to deliver practical, results-driven solutions across all stages of mineral development.





Dr. Tanya Jude Eton

Geological Research Lead

Tanya is a senior geologist with field experience in the day-to-day workflow and long-term planning requirements of both mining and exploration geology roles. She has a wealth of technical experience, with a research background specializing in the stratigraphy and geochemistry of volcanic systems.

Ms. Sara Ivory

Consultant Chief Geologist

Sara is a highly capable Senior Geologist with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Geology from Curtin University of Technology. She has broad experience across mineral exploration, resource definition, mining operations, and government compliance. Sara has worked on iron ore, copper, gold, and gold systems throughout the Pilbara, Paterson Range, and Goldfields regions of Western Australia.

She has strong experience in drill planning, resource de-risking, and managing multi-rig drilling programs while implementing rigorous QAQC processes. She has led teams through rapid operational scale-ups, maintaining high standards of safety, data quality, and communication.

Mr. Alix Marengo

IT Advisor

Alix Marengo is a strategic, solutions-focused senior advisor with extensive experience in operations, technology integration, and project leadership across the mining and resources sector. Recognized for turning complex challenges into streamlined, high-impact solutions, he strengthens teams, enhances systems, and drives operational excellence. Alix brings technical depth and pragmatic leadership to deliver resilient, scalable outcomes and long-term organizational value.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next-generation technologies for Europe and its Western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare-earth deposits and is in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets, as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure, and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well-positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and do not guarantee performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts, and assumptions as of that date, involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3153264e-d2f8-4604-bde4-08945546d011

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cccf00a6-c123-4834-9435-457774e1ea32

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/155aaf07-512d-4059-aecf-cd3a7421f2ef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f4e2b41-870e-44a0-82c4-4438bf535735

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1558e52-1fb8-4a40-9003-0d5342e963f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88dfceaa-4869-4e29-a3db-e2c23c150cbb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4b95522-a1b0-4b3f-9944-132cc5d21258

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13eb7e1f-2d2d-4916-a256-27c482f5c652

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11aee6ab-7c2b-406b-9943-2bd790ee0e4c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11269c48-5c69-4ea2-a9d7-f9f2a9f35938