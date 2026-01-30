DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that the Portfolio Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 13 Feb 2026, 11:00 GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 12 Feb 2026, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

