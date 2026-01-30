Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Stuttgart
30.01.26 | 18:33
0,950 Euro
-1,04 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9501,01018:49
30.01.2026 17:21 Uhr
30.01.2026 17:21 Uhr
210 Leser
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
30-Jan-2026 / 15:46 GMT/BST 
 
30 January 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that the Portfolio Manager, Richard 
Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 13 Feb 2026, 11:00 GMT. 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your 
Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 12 Feb 2026, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation. 

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via: 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor 

Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will 
automatically be invited. 

Further information: 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Numis              
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel     Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                    www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 416742 
EQS News ID:  2269002 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269002&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2026 10:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
