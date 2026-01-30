Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: HOL-Holdings in Company -2-

DJ HOL-Holdings in Company 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
HOL-Holdings in Company 
30-Jan-2026 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii:  
 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
Non-UK issuer                                          
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                         X 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                       
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                         
 
Other (please specify) iii:                                   
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
 
Name                                Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       St Peter Port, Guernsey 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
 
Name                                  
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     30/01/2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           30/01/2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                             % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of voting 
                 attached to shares    instruments     in % (8.A +   rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +  8.B)      + 8.B) vii 
                           8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 2.68           0          2.68      8,085,526 
or reached 
 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if  
                3.14           0          3.14      10,039,033 
 
 
applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
Class/type of     Number of voting rights ix         % of voting rights 
shares 
 
         Direct   Indirect             Direct                Indirect 
ISIN code (if 
possible) 
           (DTR5.1)   (DTR5.2.1)           (DTR5.1)               (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
GB00BG0TPX62     8,085,526                  2.68                   

SUBTOTAL 8. A     8,085,526                  2.68 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
 
                             Number of voting rights that may be acquired 
                             if the instrument is  
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/                               % of voting 
instrument      date x   Conversion Period xi                        rights 
                       exercised/converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                               

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
 
                         Physical or 
                 Exercise/    cash  
Type of financial   Expiration Conversion            Number of voting rights        % of voting 
instrument      date x   Period xi                             rights 
 
                   Settlement xii 

                           SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person 
or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or   X 
indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling     
natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
 
 
       % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or is 
Name xv    equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold          threshold 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder            
 
The number and % of voting rights held     
 
The date until which the voting rights will   
be held 

11. Additional information xvi 
Place of completion     London, UK 
 
Date of completion     30 January 2026

Notes

i Please note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link: https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h); (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1 (a) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in DTR5.3.1.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (b), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (c), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (d), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2026 12:31 ET (17:31 GMT)

DJ HOL-Holdings in Company -2-

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (e), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under DTR 5.1, under DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (f), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (g), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (h), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to DTR5.2 unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights held in the issuer shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold, please note that it might not be necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (DTR 5.3.3.A).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only in this way will the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain by numbering each chain accordingly. Please see the below example:

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 1)

Name of controlled undertaking B

Name of controlled undertaking C

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 2)

Name of controlled undertaking B

Name of controlled undertaking D

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain3)

Name of controlled undertaking E

Name of controlled undertaking F

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 416753 
EQS News ID:  2269066 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269066&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2026 12:31 ET (17:31 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
