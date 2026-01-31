Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 31.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 21:59
50,05 Euro
-0,04 % -0,02
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,75050,1130.01.
50,0450,1030.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2026 08:10 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New employee representative on the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 31 January 2026 - Thomas Rantzau, employee representative on the Board of Directors since 2018, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside Novo Nordisk A/S after 22 years of employment. Therefore, he steps down from the Board of Directors and his alternate, Tanja Villumsen, joins the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S as employee representative with effect from today.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,500 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Contacts for further information:

Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors:
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com		Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Alex Bruce
+45 34 44 26 13
axeu@novonordisk.com

Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 1 / 2026

Attachment

  • CA260131_New-Employee-Rep-BOD

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.