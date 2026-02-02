

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. said it plans to raise $45 billion to $50 billion in 2026 to support the expansion of its rapidly growing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business. The company is raising capital to build additional capacity and meet contracted demand from major customers, including AMD, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok, xAI, and others.



Oracle expects to achieve its funding objective through a balanced mix of debt and equity financing, while maintaining a solid investment-grade balance sheet.



On the equity side, the company plans to raise about half of its funding through equity-linked and common equity issuances. This will include an initial issuance of mandatory convertible preferred securities, representing a modest portion of the overall equity funding, as well as a newly authorized at-the-market equity program of up to $20 billion. Oracle intends to issue equity flexibly over time at prevailing market prices, depending on market conditions and capital needs.



On the debt side, Oracle will complete a single, one-time issuance of investment-grade senior unsecured bonds early in 2026 to cover the remaining half of its planned funding. The company does not expect to issue additional bonds during the year beyond this transaction.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will lead the senior unsecured bond offering, while Citigroup will oversee the at-the-market equity program and the mandatory convertible preferred equity issuance.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News