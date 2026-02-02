

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (YATRY) reported a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY25.188 billion, or JPY79.36 per share. This compares with JPY28.875 billion, or JPY84.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to JPY1.438 trillion from JPY1.344 trillion last year.



Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY25.188 Bln. vs. JPY28.875 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY79.36 vs. JPY84.40 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.438 Tn vs. JPY1.344 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 47.29 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.860 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News