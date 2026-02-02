

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY1.019 trillion, or JPY409.21 per share. This compares with JPY855.374 billion, or JPY337.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to JPY6.613 trillion from JPY7.073 trillion last year.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY1.019 Tn. vs. JPY855.374 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY409.21 vs. JPY337.64 last year. -Revenue: JPY6.613 Tn vs. JPY7.073 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 454.39 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.130 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News