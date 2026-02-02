

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG (JBAXY.PK) reported a profit for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF764 million, or CHF3.72 per share. This compares with CHF1.022 billion, or CHF4.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Julius Baer Gruppe AG reported adjusted earnings of CHF1.048 billion or CHF5.10 per share for the period.



Julius Baer Gruppe AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF764 Mln. vs. CHF1.022 Bln. last year. -EPS: CHF3.72 vs. CHF4.98 last year.



The Group said: 'The year-on-year development of IFRS net profit was impacted by the non-recurring release of tax provisions in 2024, the CHF 99 million net impact from the completion of the sale of the domestic Brazilian business, Julius Baer Brasil Gestão de Patrimônio e Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários Ltda. (Julius Baer Brazil), in March 2025, and net credit losses of CHF 213 million booked during 2025. The latter were the result of previously reported increases in loan loss allowances.'



Assets under management grew by 5% to CHF 521 billion, supported by net new money of CHF 14.4 billion.



For 2025, the Board will pay an unchanged dividend of CHF 2.60 per share on April 15.



