

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Central Japan Railway Company (CJPRY) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY459.232 billion, or JPY472.25 per share. This compares with JPY376.861 billion, or JPY382.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to JPY1.514 trillion from JPY1.368 trillion last year.



-Earnings: JPY459.232 Bln. vs. JPY376.861 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY472.25 vs. JPY382.99 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.514 Tn vs. JPY1.368 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 517.98 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.969 B



