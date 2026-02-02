Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 15:25
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
Acuity RM Group Plc - Contract

Acuity RM Group Plc - Contract

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

02 February 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or "Group")

Contract renewal and upgrade

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in cyber-security, which supplies its award-winning STREAM ? software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, is pleased to announce that it has agreed a new multi-year renewal and a 280% increase in fees compared to the original contract with a bank based in North America (the "Customer").

Since initial implementation in 2023, the Customer has substantially increased its use of Acuity's STREAM ? software. As a result, the Customer renewed for a further three-years with a total contract value in excess of £160,000 - and lifts Acuity's contracted future revenues to over £2m.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, said "We're thrilled to deepen and renew our relationship with this bank. Their decision to extend for three years at an increased investment reflects the measurable value our platform has delivered to their business, and we're committed to supporting their continued growth."

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group plc

https://www.acuityrmgroup.com

David Rajakovich (CEO)

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / James Bavister

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

AlbR Capital (Joint broker)

https://www.albrcapital.com

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Clear Capital Markets (Joint broker)

https://www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Bob Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions


