Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lanre Okunnuga as a Strategic Advisor to support the Company's tax, regulatory, compliance and governance considerations as it advances its prediction markets platform.

Mr. Okunnuga holds law degrees from the Netherlands and the United States and has been a member of the New York State Bar for over 14 years. He brings more than 17 years of experience advising global organizations on regulatory and tax strategy, governance frameworks, and risk management across financial services, technology, and emerging digital markets. His career includes senior roles at KPMG and PwC, where he served as a Partner working closely with executive teams and boards to navigate complex regulatory environments, develop compliance programs, and strengthen enterprise risk oversight. In addition, Mr. Okunnuga was a founder of early peer-to-peer lending platforms built on the Ethereum and Fantom blockchains in 2019 and 2021, respectively. His background is expected to support DeepMarkit's efforts to build robust governance and compliance frameworks as it executes its long-term strategy.

"Lanre's background in tax, regulatory, compliance, and governance advisory coupled with his blockchain experience will be highly valuable as we continue to develop our platform and navigate an evolving regulatory landscape," said Steve Vanry, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit. "His experience advising large, regulated organizations aligns well with our focus on building a disciplined and well-governed business as we advance Prospect Markets."

"Prediction markets are an emerging area where governance, compliance, and risk management will be critical to long-term success," said Lanre Okunnuga. "I look forward to supporting DeepMarkit as it continues to build its platform with a focus on institutional standards and regulatory alignment."

About DeepMarkit Corp.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company enabling next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. The Company is developing a sports prediction market platform built on the Avalanche blockchain, using a proprietary ranking algorithm to turn real-world sports events into dynamic, insight-driven markets that promote active fan participation.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

Steve Vanry

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the appointment of Mr. Lanre Okunnuga as a strategic advisor to the Company; the anticipated benefits of Mr. Okunnuga's advisory role, including his expected contributions to the Company's governance, regulatory, and compliance considerations; and the Company's long-term strategic objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits of Mr. Okunnuga's advisory role may not be realized; changes in the scope or duration of the advisory relationship; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282162

Source: DeepMarkit Corp.