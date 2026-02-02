Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal, an international recognition of its commitment to sustainable development.

With a score of 84/100, Arkema ranks among the top 2% of companies with the highest EcoVadis rankings in the December 2025 evaluation.

"This distinction attests to Arkema's high level of performance in sustainable development. It reinforces our direction: turning this momentum into concrete results for all our stakeholders" says Emmanuelle Bromet, Arkema's Sustainable Development Vice President.

EcoVadis is recognized as a global leader in assessing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance. This organization analyzes and evaluates the practices of more than 130,000 companies in over 180 countries and across more than 220 business sectors, in four key areas: Environment, Social Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Arkema's gold medal illustrates the strength of its CSR commitments and the continuous progress of its practices in these areas.

Furthermore, this performance reflects Arkema's commitment, as a member of Together for Sustainability (TfS), an initiative of the chemical industry aimed at advancing responsible purchasing practices throughout the supply chain. Within this collective framework, EcoVadis serves as the supplier assessment organization, ensuring a harmonized evaluation methodology across the entire sector.

Find all the details about this recognition by visiting:

https://recognition.ecovadis.com/KizaAm_31EileAEZVkc05Q

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

