Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE), a global leader in Specialty Materials, and Senior, a global leader in battery separators technologies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen their long-term strategic cooperation and jointly advance innovation across the battery value chain.

Under this strategic collaboration, Arkema and Senior will deepen their technical, commercial, and application-focused cooperation related to Arkema's current and future battery material portfolio, as well as Senior's advanced separator technologies and industrialization capabilities. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development, validation and industrial deployment of innovative material solutions for next-generation batteries in the fast-growing global new energy sector.

Key areas of cooperation include advanced adhesion technologies, controlled deposition and coating processes on electrodes, low-temperature cell assembly and emerging semi-solid battery manufacturing technologies. By combining Arkema's expertise in advanced Specialty Materials with Senior's deep know-how in separator design, manufacturing and large-scale industrialization, this partnership seeks to enhance battery performance, safety and manufacturing efficiency.

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to strengthen their respective positions in the global battery ecosystem, leveraging complementary technological strengths and shared commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability.

Leveraging its expertise in advanced Specialty Materials, Arkema delivers high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the battery industry. Its portfolio for battery applications includes Kynar PVDF, recognized for its exceptional chemical resistance and mechanical integrity, as well as Incellion acrylic-based solutions designed to optimize adhesion and performance. These materials contribute to improving battery safety, durability and efficiency, supporting the global transition toward electric mobility and large-scale renewable energy storage.

Senior is a global provider of high-performance separator films for the lithium-ion battery industry, enabling safer and more efficient energy storage solutions for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and renewable energy systems. With advanced R&D capabilities and industrial manufacturing platforms across China, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States, Senior plays a key role in bringing next-generation battery technologies from development to large-scale production.

"This cooperation with Senior reflects our shared ambition to push the boundaries of battery materials innovation," said Armand Ajdari, Chief Technology Officer of Arkema. "By combining Arkema's materials science expertise with Senior's strong industrial and application capabilities, we aim to accelerate the development of advanced solutions that address the evolving needs of the global battery market.

"This collaboration with Arkema is strategically important for Senior as we continue to advance next-generation battery performance," said Steven Zhang, Chief Technology Officer of Senior. "By working closely with Arkema, we strengthen our ability to industrialize innovative material solutions and support our customers with reliable, high-performance technologies across the global battery value chain.

Arkema and Senior believe that this collaboration will foster long-term innovation, reinforce their technical leaderships, and contribute to the broader adoption of high-performance and sustainable battery solutions worldwide.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202778536/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Colombe Boiteux +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07 colombe.boiteux@arkema.com

Alexis Noël +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 alexis.noel@arkema.com



Media Contact:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com