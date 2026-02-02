Tesla and Chint Power rank first and second in a new long-duration energy storage leaderboard from Sightline Climate, while mechanical storage providers such as Italy's Energy Dome feature prominently as post-final investment decision projects begin to reshape the competitive landscape.From ESS News An analysis of the long-duration energy storage (LDES) scene, focusing on technologies with at least eight-hour durations, shows the top two providers today globally are lithium-ion battery makers Tesla and Chint Power. The new leaderboard by Sightline Climate, being developed over the past 15 months, ...

