Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 11:30 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

Please be advised that this announcement corrects the incorrectly headlined announcement published at 10:15 today. The original announcement was headlined 'Net Asset Value(s)' and should have been headlined 'Total Voting Rights'. All content below remains unchanged.

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Total Voting Rights

2 February 2026

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 January 2026 consists of the following:

· 311,801,145 GBP Ordinary Shares with 1.4710 voting right per share.

· 23,722,241 USD Ordinary Shares with 0.7606 voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 January 2026 is therefore 476,702,621.

The Company's shares held in treasury as at 31 January 2026 consists of the following:

  • 66,248,779 GBP Treasury Shares.
  • 400,427 USD Treasury Shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2026 PR Newswire
