BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
2 February 2026
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
Sterling
Date of purchase:
2 February 2026
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
260,526
Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
4.1604
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
311,540,619 Sterling Shares
66,509,305 Sterling Shares
23,722,241 US Dollar Shares
400,427 US Dollar Shares
From 2 February 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 476,319,388.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001