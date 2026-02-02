Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated its first installation in the United States.

This initial deployment represents the first unit of what is expected to be a multi-unit installation program in the Carolinas for a biotechnology facility operated by a top-fifty Japanese multinational. The project marks a significant milestone for Aegis as it expands its operational footprint into the U.S. market and advances its strategy of supporting critical infrastructure clients with advanced energy-defence technologies.

The Company also confirms that a management trade restriction has been implemented in accordance with corporate governance policies and ongoing operational developments.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

