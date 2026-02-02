Aperam S.A.: Aperam celebrates 15 years of value creation

DJ Aperam celebrates 15 years of value creation

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam celebrates 15 years of value creation 02-Feb-2026 / 11:58 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam celebrates 15 years of value creation Luxembourg, 2 February, 2026 (12:00 CET) - Aperam, a global leader in stainless, electrical, and specialty steels, as well as recycling and renewables, marks its 15th anniversary since its spin-off from ArcelorMittal and listing on the Amsterdam, Paris, and Luxembourg stock exchanges. Over 15 years, Aperam has built a fully integrated, circular business across four vertically connected segments. Stainless & Electrical Steel produces high-quality steels using recycled scrap in Europe and low-carbon bio-charcoal in Brazil supplied by Recycling & Renewables, which secures sustainable raw materials. Alloys & Specialties delivers high-performance materials across the globe, while Services & Solutions connects production to customers through 14 steel service centers, 4 transformation facilities, 15 sales offices, and the largest stainless e-commerce platform outside China. Together, these segments create seamless operations and reinforce Aperam's vision to be a leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. Today, Aperam ranks among the top three non-Asian stainless steel producers and the top three global alloy players. It is also the world's second-largest recycler of stainless steel, the #1 recycler of aerospace alloys worldwide, and the only producer of stainless and specialty steels in South America. Sud Sivaji, CEO of Aperam, commented: "Birthdays are special. They remind us to celebrate the path we have traveled and to plan for the future ahead. As we mark this milestone, we enter the coming years as a strong and diversified global producer, with a clear roadmap to continue strengthening our presence in the markets where we operate, especially as supply and demand become increasingly local. We will achieve this by focusing on our core purpose: creating value for our customers through the sustainable and responsible transformation of materials. Aperam's integrated value chain enables our businesses to work better together as One Aperam - where recycled scrap, low-carbon energy, stainless steel, and high-performance alloys combine to deliver excellence across all processes. I thank our employees for their dedication and look forward to continuing this journey together." Amid global economic uncertainties and rapidly evolving markets, Aperam has proven the resilience of its business model through its Leadership Journey. This multi-year, multi-phase program focuses on transformation, cost efficiency, and growth, positioning the company as one of the most competitive and sustainable in the industry, exemplified by its cost leadership in Europe. Over the years, Aperam has expanded its presence in Europe, the U.S., China, and India, with a workforce of more than 13,000 people worldwide. With both our European and Brazilian operations certified by ResponsibleSteel, nearly a quarter of our employees now work in the Recycling & Renewables segment, underscoring our strategic commitment to circularity. This integrated approach has enabled Aperam to maintain one of the steel industry's best-in-class CO2 footprints (Scope 1+2) at 0.3 tCO2e per ton, demonstrating that environmental responsibility and operational excellence go hand in hand. About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys and specialty steels as well as recycling & renewables, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With BioEnergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteel certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. Contact Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com Communications / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 