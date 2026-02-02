Rejlers AB: Rejlers acquires Ingenjörsfirman Rörkraft - strengthens its offering in water infrastructure and industry

Rejlers has acquired Ingenjörsfirman Rörkraft, a leading engineering consulting company with operations in water treatment, energy transition, defence, industry and the environment. The acquisition strengthens the offering in critical water infrastructure and industry.

The acquisition is part of Rejlers' growth strategy and an important step in strengthening expertise in technology areas that are crucial for society's resilience. The water and wastewater sector is facing an extensive and long-term upgrade, according to the industry organisation Swedish Water, the investment need in water and wastewater infrastructure amounts to approximately SEK 560 billion until 2040.

Rörkraft was founded in 1998 and has developed a unique cutting-edge expertise in sustainable technical solutions - from clean water and green energy transition to sustainable industries and defense. Rörkraft consists of about 80 employees and has offices in Lund, Karlshamn and Stockholm. The company has sales of SEK 122 million with an EBITA margin of 11 percent.

"We are very pleased to broaden our expertise together with Rörkraft. It is a strong and reputable company that complements our operations in an excellent way," says Jenny Edfast, CEO of Rejlers Sweden.

"We are very positive about becoming part of Rejlers, which has a strong culture and a clear ambition to constantly develop, just like us at Rörkraft," says Clas Wollberg, founder of Rörkraft.

"Choosing Rejlers was a natural choice as we planned our next step. Together, we strengthen and broaden our combined offering," says Håkan Wessel, CEO of Rörkraft.

Rörkraft will be part of Rejlers Sweden's Industry division as a separate business area and continue to operate under its current brand as part of the Rejlers Group. The company will be consolidated as of February 1, 2026.

The initial purchase price is partly settled via a non-cash issue of approximately SEK 47.5 million, which has been resolved by the Board of Directors of Rejlers based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2025 and partly in cash. In addition, Rejlers may, subject to certain conditions, pay cash earn-outs based on the next three years' profitability. Through the non-cash issue, the number of shares in Rejlers increases by 257,240 shares of series B, from 22,578,327 shares to 22,835,567 shares, divided into 1,749,250 shares of series A and 21,086,317 shares of series B. The number of votes in the Company increases from 38,321,577 to 38,578,817. The Company's share capital increases by SEK 514,480 from SEK 45,156,654 to SEK 45,671,134. The non-cash issue thus entails a dilution effect of approximately 1.1 per cent of the total number of shares in Rejlers after dilution and approximately 0.7 per cent of the total number of votes in Rejlers after dilution.

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Edfast, CEO Rejlers Sverige, +46 70 649 64 13, jenny.edfast@rejlers.se

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,400 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2024, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com