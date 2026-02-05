Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
Frankfurt
05.02.26 | 08:08
16,460 Euro
-3,40 % -0,580
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Rejlers AB: Year-end report Rejlers AB January - December 2025

October - December

  • Net sales increased by 7.1% to SEK 1,310.7 million (1,223.3)
  • Organic sales growth, excluding exchange rate effects, amounted to 5.8% (6.8)
  • EBITA increased to SEK 120.0 million (103.4) and the EBITA margin increased to 9.2% (8.5)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 101.0 million (87.1), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -0.9 million (-0.5)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -15.0 million (26.5)
  • Net financial items was in previous year positively affected by impairment of supplemental purchase amounts, compared to this years' revaluation of liability of SEK -9.4 million (29.5)
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 68.2 million (82.5)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 2.88 (3.73) and after dilution to SEK 2.88 (3.73)

January - December

  • Net sales increased by 7.0% to SEK 4,741.0 million (4,430.7)
  • Organic sales growth, excluding exchange rate effects, increased to 6.5 % (4.8)
  • EBITA increased to SEK 377.7 million (352.3) and the EBITA margin amounted to 8.0% (8.0), negatively affected by fewer working days compared to previous year
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 302.1 million (288.2), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -8.4 million (-2.0)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -51.6 million (4.2)
  • Net financial items was in previous year positively affected by impairment of supplemental purchase amounts, compared to this years' revaluation of debt of SEK -20.3 million (26.4)
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 200.7 million (221.8)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 8.74 (10.03) and after dilution to SEK 8.74 (10.03)
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 5.25 per share (5.00)

Statement by the President and CEO

"During the fourth quarter of the year, Rejlers continued to grow and gain new market share. We are now closing the books on another record year. It is a true demonstration of strength that, at a time when the economic climate has not been at its best, we have both achieved the highest sales in the company's history and continued to set new EBITA records", says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO of Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, Rejlers Group, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se
Anna Jennehov, CFO, Rejlers Group, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on 5 February 2026.

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,400 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


