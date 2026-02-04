Rejlers AB: Rejlers and Telia Towers Finland extend partnership in tower and site services

Rejlers and Telia Towers Finland have signed a new multi-year agreement, strengthening a long-standing collaboration between the two companies. The renewed partnership supports their shared ambition to develop and maintain high-quality towers, masts and associated site services.

The agreement includes site acquisition for towers and equipment facilities, contract and permit management, construction oversight, tower maintenance, and occupational safety coordination.

"Rejlers' solid expertise in tower and site services continues to support our efforts to deliver reliable, high-quality infrastructure for our customers," says Joni Korkeakangas, Head of Deployment & Maintenance at Telia Towers Finland.

"Our continued partnership with Telia Towers further reinforces Rejlers' position as a trusted expert in telecommunications networks in Finland. We greatly value their confidence in our services," says Lasse Vesanen, Business Director, Telecommunications and Telecom Services at Rejlers.

Telia Towers is the leading provider of tower and site services in the Nordic region, responsible for the construction and maintenance of towers, masts and related infrastructure.

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,400 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2024, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com