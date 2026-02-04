Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938475 | ISIN: SE0000667925 | Ticker-Symbol: TLS
Tradegate
04.02.26 | 10:28
4,120 Euro
+1,96 % +0,079
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIA COMPANY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELIA COMPANY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1064,10710:41
4,1044,10510:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2026 08:30 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rejlers AB: Rejlers and Telia Towers Finland extend partnership in tower and site services

Rejlers and Telia Towers Finland have signed a new multi-year agreement, strengthening a long-standing collaboration between the two companies. The renewed partnership supports their shared ambition to develop and maintain high-quality towers, masts and associated site services.

The agreement includes site acquisition for towers and equipment facilities, contract and permit management, construction oversight, tower maintenance, and occupational safety coordination.

"Rejlers' solid expertise in tower and site services continues to support our efforts to deliver reliable, high-quality infrastructure for our customers," says Joni Korkeakangas, Head of Deployment & Maintenance at Telia Towers Finland.

"Our continued partnership with Telia Towers further reinforces Rejlers' position as a trusted expert in telecommunications networks in Finland. We greatly value their confidence in our services," says Lasse Vesanen, Business Director, Telecommunications and Telecom Services at Rejlers.

Telia Towers is the leading provider of tower and site services in the Nordic region, responsible for the construction and maintenance of towers, masts and related infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Vaahersalo, CEO Rejlers Finland, + 358 44 425 3143, mikko.vaahersalo@rejlers.fi
Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,400 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2024, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.