Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom introduces Market-Ready Connected Tolling Platform

DULUTH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Kapsch TrafficCom, a global industry leader in tolling and traffic solutions, will unveil its unified connected tolling platform via two live demonstrations at the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) meeting in Sacramento on February 5.

The event marks the debut of the Kapsch 'communication-agnostic' platform, a market-ready system that is the first to simultaneously process tolling transactions from two distinct data sources - high-speed 5G Network V2X and 5.9GHz direct-communication C-V2X (PC5) hardware - in a live environment.

As the industry transitions from hardware-heavy gantry systems to software-defined tolling, Kapsch eliminates the risk of adopting new technology by validating data from any source - whether a legacy sensor or a 5G-connected car - giving agencies the confidence to manage traffic and revenue through a single, future-ready stream without disrupting daily operations.

"The industry has long recognized that network and direct communication C-V2X each bring unique strengths. Our hub unifies both paths so they can coexist and evolve with changing technology ," said JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "By acting as the central hub, we're able to offer accessibility and choice for OEMs and agencies with high transaction accuracy regardless of the communication path. We are delivering the bridge between the infrastructure-light needs of today and the embedded payment capabilities of the connected vehicle era ."

Dual Technical Tracks, One Hub

The Sacramento event features two independent demonstration tracks, each orchestrated by the Kapsch Connected Tolling Platform:

Network V2X Tolling : Working with Verizon Business and the Federal Highway Administration Saxton Laboratory, Kapsch will demonstrate infrastructure-light, zero-gantry connected vehicle tolling using a Volkswagen test vehicle equipped with a Saxton Lab in-vehicle application. In this track, the vehicle communicates with the Kapsch back-office via Verizon's 5G Network V2X solution. This eliminates the need for traditional roadside gantries, allowing agencies to manage "virtual toll zones" through software alone. The demonstration also delivers safety-critical messages directly to the vehicle dashboard via virtual RSUs, including real-time alerts for work zones, backup queues, and adverse weather conditions.

Direct Communication C-V2X Tolling: In a separate demonstration, Kapsch will showcase the fusion of tolling and safety with Valeo and Microsec. A Valeo Level-4 autonomous vehicle will interact with a physical Kapsch Roadside Unit (RSU) using PC5-based SAE J3217 direct communication to process toll information secured by IEEE 1609.2.1 SCMS credentials provided by Microsec. Using millisecond-latency C-V2X messaging, the vehicle anticipates a vulnerable road user (VRU) event through smooth, controlled braking, as a VRU test surrogate enters the roadway from a blind corner.

A Decade of Innovation

While the Sacramento demonstrations represent the leading edge of the industry, they are built on a foundation of Kapsch technology leadership that spans over a decade. Kapsch has been a primary innovator in connected vehicle (CV) technology since 2009, consistently moving the needle from academic research to live infrastructure.

This legacy includes the 2020 co-development project with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) and Ford Motor Company, which pioneered gantry-less tolling concepts with the first ever C-V2X direct communication based tolling Proof of Concept, and the current production-level pilot with the North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA) - the industry's first operational C-V2X tolling system to move into a live environment.

Solving the Interoperability Challenge

By acting as the central platform for both network-based and direct-communication data, Kapsch TrafficCom is solving the industry's biggest hurdle: interoperability. The Connected Tolling Platform allows an agency to manage its entire network as a single source of truth, regardless of whether a vehicle is using a cellular connection or direct C-V2X communication.

Both demonstrations feed the same Kapsch Connected Tolling Platform, validating toll transactions from both 5G Network V2X and 5.9 GHz direct C-V2X communication paths.

Live demonstrations will be available on Thursday, February 5th, and Kapsch experts will be on site throughout the 5GAA Sacramento meeting to discuss deployment pathways and integration options. Kapsch invites agencies and OEMs to explore how the Connected Tolling Platform can support both network-based and direct C-V2X strategies in upcoming pilots and production programs. For more information or to schedule a briefing with Kapsch leadership, please contact Ashley Boncimino (ashley.boncimino@kapsch.net).

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol:KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

