Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A2QRH8 | ISIN: SE0015659834
02.02.2026 16:00 Uhr
RugVista Group AB: CFO Joakim Tuvner is leaving Rugvista

Joakim Tuvner, CFO, has today announced that he has decided to leave Rugvista. Joakim Tuvner will remain in his position until no later than 11 September 2026.

"I would like to thank Joakim for his time at Rugvista, where he has made valuable contributions both through his extensive experience and expertise, and through his leadership and as a person. Joakim has been an important part of Rugvista and the journey the company has made, and he will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best in his new everyday life as a retiree," says CEO Ebba Ljungerud.

The process to recruit a new CFO for Rugvista will be initiated immediately.

"I have concluded that I am ready for the next phase of life and will take on a new and exciting challenge as a retiree. I have had three exciting years with Rugvista, and I wish the company and the entire fantastic Rugvista family all the best on the continued journey," says Joakim Tuvner, outgoing CFO.

Contact information

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO
Ebba.Ljungerud@rugvista.com

Joakim Tuvner, CFO
Joakim.Tuvner@rugvista.com
InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com

This is information that Rugvista Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on February 2, 2026.

Certified advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
