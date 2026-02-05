RugVista Group AB: Rugvista Group AB (publ) - publishes Year-end report for January - December 2025

Solid growth during the peak season

Fourth quarter

Net revenue amounted to SEK 270.3 (245.9) million, corresponding to an increase of 9.9% (5.4%).

Organic net revenue growth was 15.3% (4.9%).

Gross margin amounted to 63.1% (62.1%).

Operating profit increased to SEK 32.2 (29.3) million, and the operating margin was 11.9% (11.9%).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 26.4 (24.1) million.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 1.27 (1.16).

The number of orders totaled 128.7 (118.6) thousand, corresponding to an increase of 8.5% (17.1%).

Average order value increased by 2.4% (-10.3%) to SEK 2,937 (2,868).

The average Trustpilot rating was 4.6 (4.7).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 5.00 (1.25) per share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.25) and an extra dividend of SEK 3.50 (0.00).



Comments from Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

The fourth quarter closed the year with continued strong growth and stable profitability, while we observed a more uneven demand pattern than before. We clearly see that the business is moving in the right direction and that our priorities in assortment, customer experience, and efficiency continue to deliver results.

Net revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 270.3 (245.9) million, corresponding to an increase of 9.9% (5.4%), and 15.3% (4.9%) organically. The gross margin strengthened to 63.1% (62.1%), representing an improvement compared with the previous year and a sign of continued strong control over our offering and purchasing.

Operating profit increased to SEK 32.2 (29.3) million, and the operating margin was 11.9% (11.9%). The result was negatively impacted by the revaluation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies by SEK -4.6 (-1.9) million due to the appreciation of the Swedish krona. Adjusted for this, underlying operating profit amounted to SEK 36.8 (31.2) million.

For the full year, we delivered a strong 2025, with organic growth of 16.3% and an operating margin of 10%. Against this background and in connection with a review of our strategic framework, we are updating our financial targets going forward. We set a long-term target of a double-digit organic growth while maintaining our long-term target of a 15% EBIT margin. The new targets reflect both our delivery capability and our view of the market going forward - ambitious, but also with a clear expectation that we need to continue developing efficiency and profitability in line with growth.

In addition to investing in growth and business development, Rugvista's dividend policy is to distribute up to 50% of net profit to shareholders. As the warehouse relocation has proceeded according to plan and growth has been strong, it is pleasing that the Board proposes a dividend of SEK 5.00 (1.25) per share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.25) per share and an extra dividend of SEK 3.50 (0.00) per share. In total, the company distributes SEK 103.9 (26.0) million to shareholders.

About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.